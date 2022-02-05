Rangers vs Hearts prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

The Rangers take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday at Ibrox Stadium, with both teams having had good seasons so far.

Match Info:

Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 CET, Ibrox Stadium

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction

Rangers had won 10 of their previous 14 games and were unbeaten in 21 of their previous 23 overall games.

They’d also scored three or more goals in two of their previous four matches, and two or more goals in five of their previous nine. They also have a seven-game winning run at home and have scored two or more goals in eight of their previous eleven games.

Hearts, on the other hand, had won five of their previous seven games and scored two or more goals in four of their previous six. It’s also worth noting that they’d won three of the previous four road trips.

Rangers vs Hearts Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts @ 4/9 with Betfred.

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tips

Rangers will be hoping to avoid a repetition of their 3-0 Premiership defeat to Celtic last time around.

Rangers had 55 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the game. Celtic, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Celtic’s goals came from Reo Hatate and Liel Abada.

Hearts and Hibernian played to a 0-0 draw in their previous Premiership match.

Hearts had 54 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Hibernian had 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 16/19.

Rangers vs Hearts Betting Odds

Match Winner

Rangers @ 4/9 with betfred

Draw @ 18/5 with betfred

Hearts @ 13/2 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 16/19

Under 2.5 @ 27/25

