Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Europa League Final Odds: Germans Slight Favourites

Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet in an intriguing Europa League final on Wednesday evening, with Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium hosting this year.
The German outfit are ever so slightly favoured by bookmakers, but both of these sides have endured and prevailed against some formidable opponents to get to this point and this is reflected in how closely they are priced.
Rangers vs Frankfurt Preview
For the first time ever, German and Scottish opposition will lock horns in the final of the Europa League.
In what has been one of the most enthralling Europa League campaigns in recent memory, these two sides have swept aside some truly incredible opponents.
Frankfurt’s season will be remembered for defeating tournament favourites Barcelona at the Nou Camp, in which their fanatic fanbase managed to fill half the stadium.
They also showed their resolve to hold out against a tough West Ham side in the semi-finals. While their league form has been somewhat poor this season, they have excelled in Europe and will believe they can go all the way.
We Are On Our Way#UEL pic.twitter.com/Xr9G3Suh8i
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 16, 2022
Meanwhile, their opponents Rangers have had an equally breathtaking campaign this year. Most notably, claiming a famous away win over Borussia Dortmund back in February, before going on to defeat another of Germany’s top four, Leipzig, in the semi-finals.
Can they topple a third German opponent in the final?
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|13/10
|Rangers
|41/20
|Draw
|47/20
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Best Bets and Odds for Europa League Final
We think it is highly likely that this fixture will be a cagey, tense affair – both of these sides are tough to beat as is evident given their records so far. At a price of 47/20 with 888Sport, we think this is fairly good value if you are looking to have a bet on the final.
If you disagree with us and think favourites Frankfurt will clinch victory, you can get some relatively accurate pricing on the Germans at 13/10. However, we think Rangers at 41/20 is incredible value, the Scots are more than capable of winning this fixture and are slightly underestimated in the markets.
We have come up with a few bets which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:
- Rangers on Penalties @ 10/1 with 888Sport
- Frankfurt in Extra Time @ 10/1 with 888Sport
- Draw and BTTS @ 16/5 with 888Sport
