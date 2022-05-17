Countries
Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Europa League Final Betting Trends, Stats and Best Bets

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Europa League Final Betting Trends, Stats and Best Bets

Updated

19 hours ago

on

rangers 1

One of European football’s highlights of the year is almost upon us as Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns for the Europa League title on Wednesday evening

This year’s fixture is a hotly anticipated one, and these two sides have journeyed through six rounds to get to this stage all the while toppling some of Europe’s elite along the way.

Europa League Final Best Bets

Europa League Final Preview

Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium plays host to this Europa League final, with Ranges and Eintracht Frankfurt battling it out for European glory.

Both of these sides have beaten some exceptional sides to reach this stage, with Frankfurt sweeping aside Barcelona and West Ham amongst others, while Rangers managed to overcome two of Germany’s best sides already in Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Eintracht Frankfurt enter this fixture in less than favourable form, failing to win any of their previous eight fixtures which has seen them drop right down to 11th in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Rangers are unbeaten in six, and while they had to regress their Scottish title to Celtic, they finished the domestic season in impeccable form.

Rangers Stats

  • Rangers lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972, beating Dynamo Moscow 3-2 in the final in Barcelona and will be bidding for a second European title here.
  • This will be Rangers’ 52nd UEFA match against German opposition. Their record in the previous 51 is W18 D15 L18 and includes a defeat in their only other final against a German club, Bayern München beating them 1-0 after extra time in the 1967 European Cup Winners’ Cup decider in Nuremberg.
  • Rangers have won 27 of their past 38 matches this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt Stats

  • Frankfurt claimed the UEFA Cup in 1980 thanks to an away goals success against fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, and will also be looking for a second European trophy.
  • Eintracht have already won twice this season in Spain, where they have never lost in five visits.
  • Frankfurt’s only other UEFA contest with Scottish opposition was against Aberdeen in the first round of their triumphant 1979/80 UEFA Cup campaign.

Europa League Final Betting Trends

With lots of value to be had in this game, it is worth looking at which markets are predicted to be heavily backed based on recent form, head-to-head records and competition history.

  • Rangers failed to record a win on their continental travels this term (D3 L2) until that 4-2 victory in Dortmund. They have lost all three games away from Ibrox since – in Belgrade, Braga and Leipzig. Rangers have already lost five UEFA Europa League games this term – two more than any previous winners. Only Sevilla, with three defeats in 2013/14, have lost more than two.| Frankfurt to Win at 11/8 on Fitzdares.
  • Eintracht have failed to win in any of their previous eight league fixtures, and Rangers can be backed at a price of 2/1 on Fitzdares
  • Frankfurt have conceded at least once in four out of their last six matches, while Rangers have achieve the same feat in five of their last seven. Both to score can be backed at 4/6.

Europa League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Eintracht Frankfurt 11/8 888Sport logo
Rangers 2/1 888Sport logo
Draw 12/5 888Sport logo

 

