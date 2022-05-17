Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips: Europa League Final Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The stage is set for this Wednesday’s Europa League showdown, as German and Scottish opposition meet in the final for the first time ever. Ahead of Rangers versus Frankfurt, we are offering some of our predictions and tips, as well as where to find the best odds.

Europa League Final Betting Tips

Rangers vs Frankfurt Betting Tips – Draw and BTTS @ 16/5 on 888Sport

Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will host this year’s final on Wednesday night, and what an encounter we have on our hands.

Eintracht have endured some tough opponents to get to this point, prevailing victorious against West Ham and Barcelona, while Rangers have toppled two of Germany’s top teams already in Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, and will aiming to make it three.

Frankfurt have been exceptional in Europe this year, but their league form has been quite the opposite – they are without a win in their last eight league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Rangers lost out to Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premier League, but Giovanni Van Bronkchorst’s side will be enthused to go on and win this to trump their domestic rivals.

We are expect a tight, cagey affair that we are tipping to go the distance, so we’re calling a score draw in normal time.

Europa League Final Predictions

Rangers vs Frankfurt Predictions – 1-1 Draw @ 11/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw.

In what is bound to be a cagey affair given the prize at hand, we can see this going all the way. Frankfurt have played out six draws in their last nine league matches, and while they are a hard team to beat, they often have little going forward.

Rangers will be slight underdogs, but their tenacity and relentlessness has been evident in this year’s campaign and we expect them to go toe-to-toe with their opponents on Wednesday night.

With this is mind, we can see this being a draw after 90 minutes, with a goal a piece.

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Eintracht Frankfurt 13/10 Draw 47/20 Rangers 41/20

