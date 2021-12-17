The rangers are ready to play against Dundee United on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:00, Ibrox Stadium

Rangers vs Dundee United Preview

Rangers won the Scottish Premiership clash against St. Johnstone by a 2-0 scoreline.

On the other hand, Dundee United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Livingston at Tannadice Park. Unfortunately, Dundee also lost the match played against Celtic by 3-0.

Last but not the least, Dundee United managed to register a 1-0 victory against the Rangers at Tannadice Park.

Rangers vs Dundee United Team News

Rangers will play without Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Ryan Jack while Filip Helander, and Kemar Roofe are also doubtful for the match.

Whereas Kai Fotheringham is injured for Dundee United and Liam Smith, and Marc McNulty is in doubt to play in this match.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Arfield, Kamara, Aribo; Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Siegrist; Freeman, Edwards, Mulgrew, McMann; Harkes, Glass, Fuchs, Niskanen, Pawlett; Clark

Rangers vs Dundee United Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Rangers vs Dundee United from Bet365:

Match Winner

Rangers: 1/9

Draw: 8/1

Dundee United: 22/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/20

Under: 13/8

Rangers vs Dundee United Prediction

The rangers are four points ahead of Celtic at the top of the league. The Rangers have won their previous five league games. Dundee United, on the other hand, is in fourth place in the league and has lost three of their previous four games. Since Rangers have been doing great in the past therefore most football betting sites predict that Rangers will get the victory.

Prediction: Rangers to win at 1/9.

Bet on Rangers to win at 1/9 with bet365.

