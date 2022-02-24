Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Europa League betting offers, free bets, and betting tips

After winning 4-2 at Signal Iduna Park, Rangers welcome Borussia Dortmund back to Ibrox for a Europa League second leg clash tonight, and our football experts have uncovered the best betting offers available for the match, plus get the latest odds and a free betting tip.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting tips

Rangers shocked Europe when they rolled over BVB, 4-2, at the Signal Iduna Park in the first-leg. Very few fancied the Gers to win that game, and perhaps Borussia Dortmund were guilty of buying into the non-hype because their performance on their home patch was well below the standard we’ve come to expect from the perennial German contenders.

Now, BVB have it all to do on the road at Ibrox against a Rangers team that has been in very good form of late.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side hasn’t lost in five games and is unbeaten at Ibrox in 16. This run includes big wins in the SPL against Hibernian and Hearts, as well as the more recent 4-2 win away against BVB just mentioned.

So, can Dortmund reverse the scoreline and troop on to the quarter-finals?

Well, history suggests that Marco Rose’s side has a chance. Back in 1991, BVB reversed a 2-0 away defeat by netting five times back at the Signal Iduna to progress on to the next round.

Dortmund may not have their boisterous home crowd behind them when they attempt to achieve a similar feat later tonight, but recent results have been steady for the German side, and it’s hard to imagine them playing much worse than they did in the first half of the last meeting between these two teams.

At the weekend, Dortmund put six past Borussia Monchengladbach in an entertaining and confidence-boosting victory, proving that they can put up goals in bunches without star striker Erling Haaland who misses tonight’s game through injury.

Club legend Marco Reus netted twice in that win over the weekend and will need to be marked closely by the Rangers backline later this evening because, on form, the veteran is still one of the best finishers in the game.

Overall, fans should be treated to an enthralling contest in Scotland’s biggest City later this evening regardless of the result. But we’re backing BVB to get the job done:

Marco Rose’s side controlled 67% of the possession in the last game and created almost twice as many shots on goal. We definitely feel that BVB failed to take the Rangers’ challenge as seriously as they should have and that they failed to give the Scottish champions the respect they deserve.

But, now that BVB know that they’re coming up against an impressive team that’s in confidence, we fancy England’s Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, and co. to eke out a result at Ibrox tonight.

BVB are the better side; they just need to go and prove it.

As such, we’ll be betting on BVB to score in both halves at odds of 5/4 at William Hill, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £22.50 (inclusive of the original stake).

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting tip: BVB to score in both halves @ 5/4 at William Hill

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund odds: Despite the first-leg loss, BVB remain favorites to win at Ibrox

Bookmakers see BVB as the betting favourites at 3/4. Rangers can be backed as underdogs at 16/5, while a draw is listed at 3/1 at William Hill.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Rangers team news vs Borussia Dortmund

The Gers will have to manage without recent acquisition, midfielder, Aaron Ramsey who is recovering from injury, while Romanian star Ianis Hagi (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Other than that, Rangers will be at full strength for tonight’s match at Ibrox.

Rangers predicted XI

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Kent

Borussia Dortmund team news vs Rangers

Erling Braut Haaland has been struggling with a groin injury and was considered 50/50 to make the trip to Glasgow. However, most recent reports indicate that the colossal Norweigan striker is not fit and will not be at Ibrox this evening – which is great news for Gers fans for obvious reasons.

Further to that, Dortmund will have to manage without Manuel Akanji (calf) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (thigh), while Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer will both miss the game due to knee injuries.

Thomas Meunier has, however, been passed fit for the trip to Glasgow. The Belgian wing-back had been a concern due to a persistent groin injury but has been training for the past couple of days and is likely to lace up.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI

Kobel; Can, Hummels, Pongracic; Hazard, Bellingham, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Reus, Brandt

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund last five results

Rangers last five results: WWWWD

20/02/22 SPL Dundee United 1 Rangers 1

17/02/22 UEL Borussia Dortmund 2 Rangers 4

12/02/22 SC Annan 0 Rangers 3

09/02/22 EPL Rangers 2 Hibernian 0

06/02/22 SPL Rangers 5 Hearts 0

Key: SPL – Scottish Premier League; UEL – UEFA Europa League; SC – Scottish Cup

Borussia Dortmund last five results: WLWLW

20/02/22 BUN Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 0

17/02/22 UEL Borussia Dortmund 2 Rangers 4

13/02/22 BUN Union Berlin 0 Borussia Dortmund 3

06/01/22 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Leverkusen 5

22/01/22 BUN Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 3

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund H2H record

Rangers wins: 2

BVB wins: 1

Draws: 0