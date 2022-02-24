Countries
Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Europa League betting offers, free bets, and betting tips

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting tips
After winning 4-2 at Signal Iduna Park, Rangers welcome Borussia Dortmund back to Ibrox for a Europa League second leg clash tonight, and our football experts have uncovered the best betting offers available for the match, plus get the latest odds and a free betting tip. 
Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting offers & free bets
Below is our selection of the best Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting offers and free bets available for tonight’s game in the Europa League.
To claim your free bet and wager on tonight’s action for free, just click on any of the links below.
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund at one of the best Europa League betting sites, take a look at our preferred options on the list below:

  1. William Hill – Deepest football betting markets and regular odds boosts
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting tips 

Rangers shocked Europe when they rolled over BVB, 4-2, at the Signal Iduna Park in the first-leg. Very few fancied the Gers to win that game, and perhaps Borussia Dortmund were guilty of buying into the non-hype because their performance on their home patch was well below the standard we’ve come to expect from the perennial German contenders.

Now, BVB have it all to do on the road at Ibrox against a Rangers team that has been in very good form of late.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side hasn’t lost in five games and is unbeaten at Ibrox in 16. This run includes big wins in the SPL against Hibernian and Hearts, as well as the more recent 4-2 win away against BVB just mentioned.

So, can Dortmund reverse the scoreline and troop on to the quarter-finals?

Well, history suggests that Marco Rose’s side has a chance. Back in 1991, BVB reversed a 2-0 away defeat by netting five times back at the Signal Iduna to progress on to the next round.

Dortmund may not have their boisterous home crowd behind them when they attempt to achieve a similar feat later tonight, but recent results have been steady for the German side, and it’s hard to imagine them playing much worse than they did in the first half of the last meeting between these two teams.

At the weekend, Dortmund put six past Borussia Monchengladbach in an entertaining and confidence-boosting victory, proving that they can put up goals in bunches without star striker Erling Haaland who misses tonight’s game through injury.

Club legend Marco Reus netted twice in that win over the weekend and will need to be marked closely by the Rangers backline later this evening because, on form, the veteran is still one of the best finishers in the game.

Overall, fans should be treated to an enthralling contest in Scotland’s biggest City later this evening regardless of the result. But we’re backing BVB to get the job done:

Marco Rose’s side controlled 67% of the possession in the last game and created almost twice as many shots on goal. We definitely feel that BVB failed to take the Rangers’ challenge as seriously as they should have and that they failed to give the Scottish champions the respect they deserve.

But, now that BVB know that they’re coming up against an impressive team that’s in confidence, we fancy England’s Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, and co. to eke out a result at Ibrox tonight.

BVB are the better side; they just need to go and prove it.

As such, we’ll be betting on BVB to score in both halves at odds of 5/4 at William Hill, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £22.50 (inclusive of the original stake).

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund betting tip: BVB to score in both halves @ 5/4 at William Hill

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund odds: Despite the first-leg loss, BVB remain favorites to win at Ibrox

Bookmakers see BVB as the betting favourites at 3/4. Rangers can be backed as underdogs at 16/5, while a draw is listed at 3/1 at William Hill.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Rangers 16/5 William Hill
Draw 3/1 William Hill
Borussia Dortmund 3/4 William Hill

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Rangers team news vs Borussia Dortmund

The Gers will have to manage without recent acquisition, midfielder, Aaron Ramsey who is recovering from injury, while Romanian star Ianis Hagi (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Other than that, Rangers will be at full strength for tonight’s match at Ibrox.

Rangers predicted XI

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Kent

Borussia Dortmund team news vs Rangers

Erling Braut Haaland has been struggling with a groin injury and was considered 50/50 to make the trip to Glasgow. However, most recent reports indicate that the colossal Norweigan striker is not fit and will not be at Ibrox this evening – which is great news for Gers fans for obvious reasons.

Further to that, Dortmund will have to manage without Manuel Akanji (calf) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (thigh), while Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer will both miss the game due to knee injuries.

Thomas Meunier has, however, been passed fit for the trip to Glasgow. The Belgian wing-back had been a concern due to a persistent groin injury but has been training for the past couple of days and is likely to lace up.

Borussia Dortmund predicted XI

Kobel; Can, Hummels, Pongracic; Hazard, Bellingham, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Reus, Brandt

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund last five results

Rangers last five results: WWWWD

  • 20/02/22 SPL Dundee United 1 Rangers 1
  • 17/02/22 UEL Borussia Dortmund 2 Rangers 4
  • 12/02/22 SC Annan 0 Rangers 3
  • 09/02/22 EPL Rangers 2 Hibernian 0
  • 06/02/22 SPL Rangers 5 Hearts 0

Key: SPL – Scottish Premier League; UEL – UEFA Europa League; SC – Scottish Cup

Borussia Dortmund last five results: WLWLW

  • 20/02/22 BUN Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 0
  • 17/02/22 UEL Borussia Dortmund 2 Rangers 4
  • 13/02/22 BUN Union Berlin 0 Borussia Dortmund 3
  • 06/01/22 BUN Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Leverkusen 5
  • 22/01/22 BUN Hoffenheim 2 Borussia Dortmund 3

Key: CHA – Championship; FC – FA Cup

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund H2H record 

Rangers wins: 2
BVB wins: 1
Draws: 0
