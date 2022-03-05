Rangers vs Aberdeen top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Rangers, who are second in the Scottish Premiership rankings, will host Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday in an attempt to keep the pressure on Celtic. The Dons are now just above the relegation zone, and they are on a nine-game losing streak, which they will be aiming to put an end to.

Rangers vs Aberdeen odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Rangers 2/5 Draw 7/2 Aberdeen 8/1

Rangers vs Aberdeen betting tips and prediction

The rangers are comfortable in second place, with only Celtic to pass on the table. They have a total of 64 points, with only three points separating them from the top of the standings.

So far, they’ve had a successful Premiership season. In the last 15 league games, they have only lost once. They were last seen in a four-goal thriller versus Motherwell at home. They are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, with a score draw at the end.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, has been struggling in the league recently. They haven’t won since December 20, 2021. They have now drawn three league games in a row. The most recent of these occurred at home against Dundee United.

They are also not among the first six players at the table. They have a good offensive line and a mediocre defense. They are now 9th on the table with 32 points, seeking to improve their place within the safe zone.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, will not have the opportunity to climb the table by securing points in this match because they will face Rangers away from home at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. In this Premiership match, we anticipate a wonderful day for the local fans.

Rangers are unbeaten at home in all competitions for a long time. They have also yet to lose at home in the Premiership this season. In the majority of their previous home games, they have demonstrated their defensive tenacity.

Furthermore, they have a recent great head-to-head record against Aberdeen. We have more than enough cause to expect a win for the hosts, given that the visitors have lost 12 of their total 14 league games on the road.

Rangers vs Aberdeen betting tips: Rangers to win @ 2/5 with bet365