Rangers vs Aberdeen live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Saturday, Rangers and Aberdeen will compete for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Rangers vs Aberdeen live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Rangers vs Aberdeen live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Rangers vs Aberdeen preview

Rangers are looking to build on their 0-1 Premiership victory over St Johnstone.

Rangers had 56% control and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the game. Glen Kamara (3′) was the lone Rangers player with a goal. St Johnstone had three shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Rangers games have recently proven to be interesting affairs, with high scoring expected. In their last six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 20 goals (at an average of 3.33 goals per game), with Rangers accounting for 13 of them. Nonetheless, we must now wait to see if such a pattern can be repeated in this match.

Aberdeen and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous Premiership match against Hearts.

Aberdeen had 43% possession and 7 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Hearts, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Hearts’ goals came from John Souttar (38′) and Stephen Kingsley (60′).

Aberdeen has been a threat going forward in recent weeks, scoring six goals in their last six games. Aberdeen, on the other hand, can improve defensively having been scored against in six of those same games.

Check out the top betting offers for Rangers vs Aberdeen.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Rangers vs Aberdeen team news

Rangers team news

With calf and knee ailments, Aaron Ramsey and Ianis Hagi have been ruled out. Injuries have ruled out Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, and Steven Davis. Nnamdi Ofoborh is still unable to play due to cardiac problems.

Rangers predicted line-up

McGregor; Taverner, Balogun, Goldson, Bassey; Lundstram, Kamara; Arfield, Aribo, Kent; Morelos

Aberdeen team news

Injury has ruled out Adam Montgomery, Marley Watkins, Andrew Considine, and Michael Devlin. Following their injury withdrawal from the previous encounter, Matty Kennedy and Johnny Hayes are doubts. Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie haven’t played in three games and are also questionable.

Aberdeen predicted lineup

Lewis; Ojo, Gallagher, Bates, Hayes; Brown, Barron; Kennedy, Ferguson, Besuijen; Ramirez

Rangers vs Aberdeen free bets