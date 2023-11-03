Horse Racing

Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4: White Abarrio Is The Horse To Beat In Breeders’ Cup Classic

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Randy Moss Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Randy Moss Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing

The Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Saturday’s Santa Anita race sees the American horse racing pundit select six bets on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday. This includes a strong fancy in the showpiece race – the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets & Betting Offer

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Saturday Picks: White Abarrio For The Classic

White Abarrio Breeders Cup Classic Odds

Randy Moss is a respected horse racing NBC Sports analyst, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks for Saturday, November 4.

Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4

  • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf: IN ITALIAN @ +800
  • Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint: GOODNIGHT OLIVE @ +100
  • Breeders’ Cup Mile: GINA ROMANTICA @ +1400
  • Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450
  • Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint: ROSES FOR DEBRA @ +1600
  • Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550

Bet on the Randy Moss picks at Bovada with a 75% deposit bonus (up to $750)!

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf: IN ITALIAN @ +800 with Bovada

“For me this is a race between Inspiral and In Italian. In Italian can go wire to wire. Inspiral is going to have to be just fine at 1 1/4 mile and run a big race to run down In Italian.”

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint: GOODNIGHT OLIVE @ +100 with Bovada

“Even from the rail and her poor draw position I still like Goodnight Olive. I trust Iran Ortiz Jr to be able to find a way out if she gets trapped. She’s a free space in my opinion.”

Breeders’ Cup Mile: GINA ROMANTICA @ +1400 with Bovada

“She is really improving at thew right time and is super quick too. She’s got an inside post so has a good draw, you’ve also got the Chad Brown factor here – I like Gina Romantica to win here at a nice number.”

Breeders’ Cup Classic: WHITE ABARRIO @ +450 with Bovada

“Not the best Classic this year, but I’m all over White Abarrio. I saw him today and he looked fantastic. He’s also the fastest horse in the race.”

Breeders’ Cup Sprint: SPEED BOAT BEACH @ +550 with Bovada

“This is a sprint with no speed. Speed Boat Beach is the only true speed in the race.”

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Randy Moss Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing

LATEST Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Saturday, November 4: White Abarrio Is The Horse To Beat In Breeders’ Cup Classic

Author image Paul Kelly  •  35min
Breeders Cup 2023 Tickets
Horse Racing
Best US Racebooks For Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: $4,250 Horse Racing Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 2 2023

We’ve got five of the best US racebooks for Breeders’ Cup free bets that have up to $4,250 in betting offers – which you can use for the horse racing…

Breeders Cup 2023 Tickets
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Picks: 1-2-3 Best Bets For Saturday November 4, 2023
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

We continue with our quickfire Breeder’s Cup picks as the horse racing world championships move into Saturday at Santa Anita, with nine more top class races to enjoy. Breeders’ Cup…

Michelle Yu Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Michelle Yu Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: Just FYI To Upset Tamara In Juvenile Fillies
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
chad brown1
Horse Racing
Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners 2023: Santa Anita Saturday Entries
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Jerry Bailey Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Jerry Bailey Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: Carla’s Way Is The One To Beat In Juvenile Fillies Turf
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Randy Moss Breeders' Cup - Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: River Tiber Is The Horse To Beat In Juvenile Turf
Author image Paul Kelly  •  5h
Arrow to top