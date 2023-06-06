Horse Racing

Raise Cain Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby 8th Returns To The Track

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Raise Cain
Raise Cain

The Raise Cain Belmont Stakes odds +1600 with the best US horse racing betting sites sees the Kentucky Derby eighth heading to New York as one of the live outsiders for Saturday’s final Triple Crown race.

Bet On 2023 Belmont Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Belmont Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Belmont Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Belmont Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Raise Cain Belmont Stakes Odds +1600

Raise Cain silksWe last saw RAISE CAIN in action running 8th in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 – beaten 10 lengths at the line behind Mage, but will be looking to improve over the longer trip in Saturday’s 155th Belmont Stakes.

Prior to that Churchill Downs run this Ben Colebrook-trained Violence colt was 5th (of 11) in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8 – beaten just under 7 lengths that day behind the Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice, who he could meet again this weekend in the Belmont Stakes.

He’s won two of his 8 starts and this season was a very easy winner of the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 4 (watch below) and was also second in the Gun Runner Stakes on Boxing Day.

He’s clearly got some ground to make up in the horses that finished ahead of him in the Kentucky Derby – Angel Of Empire, Hit Show and Tapit Trice, but maybe the longer trip that the Belmont Stakes provides will help eke out a bit more improvement.

Raise Can Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 2
  • Total Career Winnings: $296,328
  • Trainer: Ben Colebrook
  • Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
  • Last Race: 8th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Bet on Raise Cain for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at +1600 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race

WATCH: Raise Cain Running 8th In The Kentucky Derby

WATCH: Raise Cain Winning The 2023 Gotham Stakes

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Il Miracolo
Horse Racing

LATEST Il Miracolo Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Run For The Carnations Outsider

Author image Andy Newton  •  10min
tapit shoes
Horse Racing
Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Can Cox Runner Improve For Longer Trip?
Author image Andy Newton  •  10min

The Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes odds +2500 sees the Brad H.Cox-trained 3 year-old as one of the outsiders in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites. Bet…

Raise Cain
Horse Racing
Raise Cain Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby 8th Returns To The Track
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min

The Raise Cain Belmont Stakes odds +1600 with the best US horse racing betting sites sees the Kentucky Derby eighth heading to New York as one of the live outsiders…

hit show
Horse Racing
Hit Show Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Fifth Heading To New York
Author image Andy Newton  •  5min
red route one
Horse Racing
Red Route One Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Preakness Fourth Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
Arcangelo
Horse Racing
Arcangelo Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Peter Pan Winner Hoping To Fly Home Again
Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
tapit trice
Horse Racing
Tapit Trice Belmont Stakes Odds 2023: Todd Pletcher Gray One Popular In The Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  10min
Arrow to top