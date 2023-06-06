The Raise Cain Belmont Stakes odds +1600 with the best US horse racing betting sites sees the Kentucky Derby eighth heading to New York as one of the live outsiders for Saturday’s final Triple Crown race.
Bet On 2023 Belmont Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Belmont Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Belmont Stakes
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Belmont Stakes
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
Raise Cain Belmont Stakes Odds +1600
We last saw RAISE CAIN in action running 8th in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 – beaten 10 lengths at the line behind Mage, but will be looking to improve over the longer trip in Saturday’s 155th Belmont Stakes.
Prior to that Churchill Downs run this Ben Colebrook-trained Violence colt was 5th (of 11) in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8 – beaten just under 7 lengths that day behind the Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice, who he could meet again this weekend in the Belmont Stakes.
He’s won two of his 8 starts and this season was a very easy winner of the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 4 (watch below) and was also second in the Gun Runner Stakes on Boxing Day.
He’s clearly got some ground to make up in the horses that finished ahead of him in the Kentucky Derby – Angel Of Empire, Hit Show and Tapit Trice, but maybe the longer trip that the Belmont Stakes provides will help eke out a bit more improvement.
Raise Can Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 8
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $296,328
- Trainer: Ben Colebrook
- Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
- Last Race: 8th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)
Bet on Raise Cain for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at +1600 – you can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner
When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.
📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375
Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Forte +200
- Angel Of Empire +350
- Tapit Trice +375
- National Treasure +700
- Arcangelo +1200
- Hit Show +1200
- Raise Cain +1600
- Red Route One +1600
- Tapit Shoes +2500
- Il Miracolo +5000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race
WATCH: Raise Cain Running 8th In The Kentucky Derby
WATCH: Raise Cain Winning The 2023 Gotham Stakes
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- When Is The 2023 Belmont Stakes? Date and Time For Triple Crown Third-Leg
- 2023 Belmont Stakes Trends: Stats To Help Find The Triple Crown Race Winner
- 2023 Belmont Stakes Runners: Forte Heads The Betting For Final Triple Crown Race
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023