Raise Cain Belmont Stakes Odds +1600



We last saw RAISE CAIN in action running 8th in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 – beaten 10 lengths at the line behind Mage, but will be looking to improve over the longer trip in Saturday’s 155th Belmont Stakes.

Prior to that Churchill Downs run this Ben Colebrook-trained Violence colt was 5th (of 11) in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8 – beaten just under 7 lengths that day behind the Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice, who he could meet again this weekend in the Belmont Stakes.

He’s won two of his 8 starts and this season was a very easy winner of the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 4 (watch below) and was also second in the Gun Runner Stakes on Boxing Day.

He’s clearly got some ground to make up in the horses that finished ahead of him in the Kentucky Derby – Angel Of Empire, Hit Show and Tapit Trice, but maybe the longer trip that the Belmont Stakes provides will help eke out a bit more improvement.

Raise Can Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 8

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $296,328

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

Last Race: 8th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Raise Cain Running 8th In The Kentucky Derby

WATCH: Raise Cain Winning The 2023 Gotham Stakes



