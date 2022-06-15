Raheem Sterling Next Club Odds: Chelsea Lead the Way at 9/4

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Raheem Sterling featuring less and less for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, the 27-year-old has been strongly rumoured to be thinking of moving elsewhere this summer. Read below for the latest odds on his next club, as well as a run through of which club on the shortlist is most suited.

Raheem Sterling Next Club Odds

Chelsea Favourites for Sterling’s Services

Now may be the best time for Manchester City to cash in on Raheem Sterling.

While the England international has been a mainstay throughout their period of huge success, Pep Guardiola is utilising the 27-year-old less frequently compared to previous years – he started 23 of City’s 38 games last season.

The arrivals of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland indicate the Cityzen’s plan for the future, and with just a year left on his contract, a sizeable fee for his services would be preferred by the upper management at the Etihad.

And so, rumours of his departure have intensified with the transfer window now open, and Chelsea have emerged as current favourites to acquire his services. With 17 goals last year, the 74 England-cap winger would be a welcomed singing for Thomas Tuchel, particularly with Romelu Lukaku rumoured to be eager for a move back to Milan after a disastrous season back in England.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all rumoured to be interested in Sterling. Madrid seems an unlikely option given their current transfer policy of investing in high-quality youth – this has seen them sign the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo in recent years who both contributed hugely to their Champions League success last season.

Barcelona are an intriguing option – the pull of the Nou Camp is still very much alive with Xavi now at the helm, and they will likely be back in the frame for the La Liga title as well as Europe. A possible front three of Aubameyang, Sterling and Lewandowski is a dreamy prospect.

Back at home, both north London clubs are also on the shortlist. Arsenal seems to be a more likely option given Spurs have just acquired the services of Ivan Perisic.

Mikel Arteta and his fellow sporting directors have made a point of nurturing young, emerging talent since the Spaniard returned to the club, but a leading figure with the experience of Sterling may be beneficial, and at 27, he still has a whole lot to give in what could be a perfect career move.

Who Will Raheem Sterling Sign For?

Below is the implied probability of each club based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.