Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – March 2nd

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew shares his stats-based tips for Wednesday’s racing below…

Andrew has four selections at Lingfield (all-weather), Wincanton (jumps) and Kempton (all-weather) on Wednesday, March 2nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 1.35

ALYA’S GOLD AWARD (system – Robert Stephens, second run for the yard)

ALYA’S GOLD AWARD, previously with Richard Hughes, shaped well on her first start for Robert Stephens last month, finishing fourth in a 5f maiden at Kempton after a slow start. Her new handler does well at the second time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers, with those who were returning within six weeks of their stable debuts winning eight of their 38 starts for a profit of £61.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. On the all-weather only his strike-rate is five from 16 for a profit of £51.50. The step back up to 6f could help and she’s worth a small interest at double-figure odds.

LINGFIELD 4.25

YORKTOWN (system – sire Free Eagle, 1m+ on the all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a 35 from 170 record (20.6% strike-rate) when racing over 1m or further on the all-weather and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £53.36. YORKTOWN contributed with a 1m4f Kempton win last month and that form was boosted when runner-up Owen Little went one better at Wolverhampton next time. She can follow up in this 1m5f handicap.

WINCANTON 4.50

SMOKING PIGEON (systems – Fergal O’Brien hurdlers, second run after a wind operation & sire Midnight Legend, hurdlers on second run after a wind operation)

Fergal O’Brien is five from 29 with his hurdlers on their second run back after wind surgery and backing them all would have returned a profit of £14.83. SMOKING PIGEON is the latest qualifier and it’s interesting to note that progeny of his sire Midnight Legend also do well over hurdles on their second run after a wind operation, landing ten of their 51 starts for a profit of £25.48. The eight-year-old was a half-length runner-up at Huntingdon in January on his first run after the surgery and today’s similar track should suit.

KEMPTON 8.30

EAGLE’S REALM (system – sire Free Eagle, 1m+ on the all-weather)

EAGLE’S REALM is a qualifier on the same angle as Yorktown (see Lingfield 4.25 preview) and he did well to run third at Lingfield after taking up the running over two furlongs out and ending up on the ‘dead’ rail. He was caught close home by two wide runners but only went down by half a length. BIG WING also qualifies on the Free Eagle system and might be worth a saver.

