Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – March 16th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to unearth value betting opportunities and shares his thoughts for day two of the Cheltenham festival (and supporting cards) below…

Andrew found winners BRAZIL (10-1) and YOU SAY NOTHING (6-4) on Tuesday and has five selections for Wednesday, March 16th, day two of the Cheltenham festival. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

807 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

CHELTENHAM 1.30

STAGE STAR (system – Ballymore Hurdle, 6yos, won last time out, fresh)

Six-year-olds have a great recent record in the Ballymore and backing last-time out winners, who were now returning from a break of more than eight weeks, would have found six winners from 13 bets in the past ten years. Backing them all returned a profit of £20.57. Three of the beaten horses were placed and STAGE STAR looks a good each-way play against odds-on favourite Sir Gerhard.

CHELTENHAM 4.50

HASANKEY (system – Laura Morgan, chases, claiming jockey)

Laura Morgan has a great record with her chasers, especially when using a jockey who claims a weight allowance as Lewis Dobb does on HASANKEY in the Grand Annual. She’s 18 from 85 on this angle (21.2% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £102.45 to the usual £1 stake. Hasankey has won his last three starts and though only scoring narrowly from Destined To Shine at Wetherby last time, the form has been franked by the runner-up. He’s been winning on soft/heavy going but his trainer expects him to be suited by better ground. There are plenty that can be fancied in this race – I’ve also backed Thyme White and will save on last year’s winner Sky Pirate – but Hasankey could be over-priced at around 40-1.

KEMPTON 6.00

TRUE ACCOLADE (system – Charlie Appleby, 3yo gelded newcomers)

Since the beginning of 2017, Charlie Appleby has a 17 from 52 record with his gelded three-year-old newcomers (32.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £25.14 to a £1 level stake at SP. TRUE ACCOLADE looks a likely type on paper and can make a winning debut under William Buick

NEWCASTLE 6.45

HIGH BORN EAGLE (system – sire Free Eagle, 1m+, all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a solid record over 1m or further on the all-weather, landing 37 of their 175 starts (21.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £55.11 to a £1 level stake at SP. Newcomer HIGH BORN EAGLE represents in-form Jedd O’Keeffe (three winners from eight runners in the past fortnight) and is worth chancing at double-figure odds on her debut.

KEMPTON 7.00

PROCLAIMER (system – sire Free Eagle, 1m+, all-weather)

PROCLAIMER is a qualifier on the same system as High Born Eagle (see 6.45 Newcastle preview) and is bidding to make it six wins from his last seven all-weather starts. He won gamely from the front over course and distance last time and can follow up.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related