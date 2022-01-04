Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a former bookmaker, three-time Scoop6 winner and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew shares his latest stats and systems-based selections below.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew has been in good form so far this week and has four best across three races on Wednesday January 5th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

FFOS LAS 3.25

FAIRLAWN FLYER (system – sire Dr Massini, young handicap chasers)

Simply backing all progeny of the sir Dr Massini, aged eight or younger, in handicap chases in Britain and Ireland would have found 119 winners from 716 runners (16.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £118.17 to a £1 level stake at SP. Kestrel Valley ran well on this system at Hereford yesterday and today it’s the turn of FAIRLAWN FLYER, a 5-1 winner over course and distance on his latest outing.

KEMPTON 5.00

CAESONIA & TIGHTEN UP (system – Garswood 4yos)

Progeny of the sire Garswood tend to peak in their four-year-old season, winning 31 of their 171 Flat starts (turf and all-weather combined) for a profit of £125.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. TIGHTEN UP is a six-race maiden but wasn’t totally disgraced when a 250-1 sixth in a 7f Wolverhampton maiden last time and is worth a very speculative each-way bet on her return to handicap company. The Charles Hill-trained CAESONIA is the more likely winner of the two Garswood fillies. She has a 0-15 record but has plenty of placed form on the all-weather and can also go well.

KEMPTON 6.00

RED EVELYN (system – Garswood 4yos)

RED EVELYN qualifies on the same breeding system as TIGHTEN UP & CAESONIA (see 5.00 preview. Her sole success came in January of last year as a three-year-old and she did well to finish close-up third after helping to force the early pace at Lingfield last time in a race run to suit the closers.

Back RED EVELYN at SBK

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These includes virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.