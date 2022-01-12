Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has more stats and systems for Wednesday’s racing.

Andrew, who found winners at 10-1 and 11-2 earlier this week, has three selections for Wednesday January 12th.

LEICESTER 1.20

CAPRICIA (system – Martin Keighley chasers in first-time visor)

This novices’ handicap chase will take very little winning and CAPRICIA looks very interesting now visored for the first time. Her trainer, Martin Keighley, is four from 19 when using this headgear on a chase for a profit of £25.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three of the last six have won and the headgear will hopefully encourage her to race prominently on a track that strongly favours such tactics.

LEICESTER 3.20

ALLAVINA (system – Olly Murphy, first-time tongue-tie)

Olly Murphy is 34 from 93 with his runners in a first-time tongue-tie (25.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £16.61 to a £1 level stake at SP. ALLAVINA disappointed at Warwick on her comeback last month but jumped out to her right on the left-handed track and has undergone wind surgery since. Today’s right-handed track will suit and her record this way round reads 3111 (3-4), with the third place in a 16-runner Huntingdon bumper on her racecourse debut. She faces a very tough rival in the shape of hat-trick seeker Zambella but that rival is arguably best over further than today’s 2m trip and the Murphy runner is worth chancing against the jolly.

KEMPTON 5.30

ELLADE (system – sire Showcasing in Polytrack handicaps over 6f-1m)

Progeny of Showcasing do well on Polytrack and had we bet them all in handicaps over 6f-1m we’d have found 68 winners from 524 bets (13%) for a profit of £81.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. Only betting those who finished fourth or worse last time out would have boosted the profit to £120.63. ELLADE wasn’t best drawn when seventh at Chelmsford last time and shapes as though the step up to 7f will suit.

