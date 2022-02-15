Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value selections and shares his thoughts for Wednesday’s racing below.

Andrew has been in good form this week and has four bets at Hereford, Wetherby and Kempton on Wednesday February 16th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

HEREFORD 1.20

CARUMBA (system – Martin Keighley chasers in first-time visor)

Martin Keighley is four from 20 when fitting one of his chasers with a first-time visor and backing them all would have returned a profit of £24.75 to the usual £1 stake. It’s interesting to see experienced pointer CARUMBA switched to his yard at the age of 12 and he’s worth chancing despite the long absence.

WETHERBY 1.30

UNCLE ALASTAIR (system – Nicky Richards, second run after a wind operation)

Nicky Richard has a four from 16 record with his runners on their second start back after wind surgery, for a profit of £40.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. Four of the beaten horses were placed and UNCLE ALASTAIR, a close second at 6-1 at Carlisle last time, is taken to go one better.

HEREFORD 4.10

SMOKING PIGEON (systems – Fergal O’Brien hurdlers on second run after a wind operation & sire Midnight Legend, hurdlers on second run after a wind operation)

Fergal O’Brien does well with his hurdlers on their second start following wind surgery, scoring with five of the 29 qualifiers for a profit of £14.83. SMOKING PIGEON is the latest qualifier and, more interestingly, his sire, Midnight Legend, has a solid record with his hurdle progeny on their second run after a wind op – ten of the 51 qualifiers won for a profit of £25.48.

KEMPTON 8.00

ALLOWED (system – Ralph Beckett, fillies’ handicaps on the all-weather)

ALLOWED qualifies as a bet for me on three separate systems, including trainer Ralph Beckett’s runners in fillies’ handicaps on the all-weather. Since the beginning of 2010, he’s won with 24 of his 88 runners in these contests (27.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £36.58. Allowed was strong though the line when scoring over 1m3f at Southwell last time and should appreciate the extra furlong.

