Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew shares his thoughts for Wednesday’s racing below.

Andrew has been in good form this week and has four selections for the horse racing action on Wednesday December 29th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

LIMERICK 12.20

DUBAI DEVILS (system – 10yos in veterans handicap chases)

Ten-year-olds – the youngest age group eligible to take part – win more than their fair share of veterans handicap chases and every previous winner of this contest has come from the age group. Only three of the 12 runners are aged ten and the most interesting one is DUBAI DEVILS, who will relish the heavy ground. He’s finished seventh in both previous runs this season but those were probably needed and he came to hand at around this time last year.

DONCASTER 12.28

PIPESMOKER (system – Kim Bailey hurdlers in first-time cheekpieces)

Trainer Kim Bailey is 15 from 76 with his hurdlers in first-time cheekpieces in the past 15 seasons for a profit of £37.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. PIPESMOKER qualifies here.

LEOPARDSTOWN 2.20

SHARJAH (system – seasonal preference)

SHARJAH has a strong seasonal pattern to his form, failing to notch a single victory in all 13 runs from January to July but recording form figures of 11F1003114111 (8-13) from August until the end of December for a profit of £30.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those figures improve to 11F13114111 (8-11) in hurdle races only and he can land this race for the fourth straight year.

SOUTHWELL 3.55

TOTES EMOSH (system – Southwell all-weather draw)

Since the Tapeta surface was introduced, it’s been difficult to win from low draws at Southwell. A very high draw has also not been ideal, and the profitable angle is to side with the middle draws. Simply backing stalls 6, 7 and 8 blind in the handicaps would have found 15 winners from 98 bets for a profit of £47.75. TOTES EMOSH was only beaten by three and a half lengths when 100-1 for a 5f Wolverhampton maiden last time and might improve for the switch to handicap company.

