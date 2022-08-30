Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – August 31st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew heads to Wolverhampton, Southwell, Lingfield and Hamilton for his four stats-based picks on Wednesday, August 31st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

WOLVERHAMPTON 1.40

BLAZON (system – surface preference)

Simply backing Kim Bailey’s BLAZON on the all-weather would have seen us collect on seven of our 26 bets for a profit of £39.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. In Class 5 or lower company at Wolverhampton his record is 919911 (3-6) for a profit of £20.75 and he’s worth a speculative interest to bounce back from a modest effort at Kempton last time.

SOUTHWELL 1.50

ANA HADI (system – Gey Kelleway, first-time visor)

Since the start of 2008, Gay Kelleway is 12 from 76 with her runners in a first-time visor and backing them all would have returned a profit of £81.39 to a £1 level stake at SP. ANA HADI found the step up to 7f against her when only third (10-11f) at Yarmouth last time and she has placed in both previous all-weather outings.

LINGFIELD 2.30

BOROUGH (system – New Bay, handicaps, top three finish last time out)

Progeny of the sire New Bay have a fantastic record in handicaps, especially on the back of a solid recent effort. Simply backing the sire’s handicappers who finished in the top three on their latest outing would have found 53 winners from 141 runners (37.6%) for a profit of £115.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. BOROUGH is the latest qualifier.

HAMILTON 5.20

KELPIE GREY (system – Havana Grey, 5f-6f, turf)

Progeny of the sire Havana Grey are 33 from 174 (19%) when racing in turf sprints and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £58.04 to a £1 level stake at SP. KELPIE GREY looks well drawn towards the centre of the track in this 5f restricted novice contest and will appreciate the return to turf after his respectable 25-1 fourth at Wolverhampton last time.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Other Horse Racing Tips

New Customers – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with BetUK

Over at online bookie BetUK, there’s a neat new customer offer where punters can sign up and get £30 in free bets after betting £10. Here are all the details:

New customers must sign up on mobile.

Stake a minimum amount of £10 on any sporting event.

The minimum odds for a qualifying bet are 1.5 (1/2).

A maximum of 3 x £10 free bets credited when a qualifying bet on selected events is settled.

Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 (3/10) or greater.

Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet.

Free bets expire after 7 days of the qualifying bet settling, are non-withdrawable and not returned with winnings.

Further terms and conditions apply.

Related