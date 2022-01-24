Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting angles for Tuesday’s racing and shares his findings below.

Andrew has four recommended bets on the all-weather at Lingfield and Southwell on Tuesday January 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

LINGFIELD 1.00

CERULEAN (system – Siyouni 4yos+ on Polytrack)

Progeny of the sire Siyouni tend to improve from age four and also have a good record on Polytrack. Combine these two factors and their record is 28 wins from 136 starts (20.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £54.98 to a £1 level stake at SP). CERULEAN broke his duck on his first four-year-old outing, scoring on the Polytrack at Chelmsford. He can follow up.

SOUTHWELL 4.30

AL QAASIM (system – David O’Meara, first-time cheekpieces in all-weather handicaps)

AL QAASIM won over course and distance from stall 10 last Friday and his high draw (stall 12 today) will be an even bigger advantage based on what we saw here yesterday. The cheekpieces go on for the first time today and David O’Meara is seven from 34 when using this headgear in an all-weather handicap for a profit of £31.42 to a £1 level stake at SP.

LINGFIELD 4.00

AMALFI SALSA (system – Marco Botti break returners in all-weather handicaps)

AMALFI SALSA fared best of those to come from off the pace when fourth at Wolverhampton last July and had excuses in two runs the following month – hanging badly at Nottingham and racing freely over 1m2f at Wolverhampton. Rested since, the break and first-time hood can see her go well here. Marco Botti’s all-weather handicap runners, running fresh (after a break of at least 40 days), have a 41 from 236 record (17.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £81.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those aged three and four have a 39 from 191 record (20.4%) for a profit of £117.16.

SOUTHWELL 8.00

ARMY OF INDIA (system – Julie Camacho switchers, handicaps)

Julie Camacho has a decent record at the first time of asking with horses she takes over from other yards, especially when they run in handicap company. Since 2012, backing them all would have returned a profit of £62.50 to a £1 level stake, with the younger geldings (aged two to four) contributing six wins from 28 starts for a profit of £81.00. ARMY OF INDIA (stall 10 of 12) is well drawn on Monday’s evidence when the stands’ side was clearly the place to be.

