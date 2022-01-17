Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – January 18th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew’s stats-based approach to betting finds regular winners, often at big prices, and he shares his thoughts for Tuesday’s racing below.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew has been in great form since joining the SportsLens team and has two recommended bets for racing on Tuesday January 18th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

NEWCASTLE 2.55

UNCLE ALASTAIR (system – Nicky Richards, second run after a wind operation)

Nicky Richard has a four from 16 record with his runners on their second start back after wind surgery, for a profit of £40.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. Four of the beaten horses were placed and UNCLE ALASTAIR, a close second at 6-1 at Carlisle last time, is taken to go one better.

Back UNCLE ALASTAIR at SBK

NEWCASTLE 3.25

KAUTO D’AMOUR (system – Sue Smith January runners)

Sue Smith has a good record in January, scoring with 57 of her 220 runners since 2014 for a huge profit of £128.07 to a £1 level stake at SP. KAUTO D’AMOUR has a course record of 121 (2-3), with the defeat by just a length, and won at this meeting in 2020. He looks overpriced at around the 11-1 mark.

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.