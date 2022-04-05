Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – April 5th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew started the new week with yet another winner – the well-backed NEWTON JACK at Windsor – and has three picks for Tuesday, April 5th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

PONTEFRACT 1.30

FAST AND LOOSE (system – sire No Nay Never, switching from Tapeta)

Progeny of the sire No Nay Never have a poor record on Tapeta but we can make money by supporting them when they switch from that surface a different one. Had we backed all 74 qualifiers we’d have found 12 winners and made a profit of £53.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. FAST AND LOOSE finished a respectable third at Newcastle 40 days ago and can go two places better on his return to turf.

EXETER 2.25

GET BACK GET BACK (system – Harry Fry runners at Exeter)

One of the simplest betting systems I operate is to side with Harry Fry’s runners at Exeter. He’s scored with 45 of the 142 qualifiers (31.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £74.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. GET BACK GET BACK likes fast ground and has a great opportunity to get back to winning ways in this handicap hurdle.

SOUTHWELL 4.00

ALL THUMBS UP (system – Tom Lacey stable switchers)

Tom Lacey has a solid record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers, scoring with 12 of the 56 qualifiers for a profit of £20.88. ALL THUMBS UP changed hands for £26,000 last autumn after running third in a maiden hurdle at Killarney for Colm Murphy and looks set to go well.

