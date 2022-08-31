Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – September 1st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets

Andrew has been among the winners this week and heads to Haydock and Windsor for three picks on Thursday, September 1st.

HAYDOCK 3.10

KING ME (system – Kingman 2yos colts on racecourse debut, 7f+, turf)

Juvenile progeny of the sire Kingman have a great record when making their racecourse debuts over 7f or further on turf, landing 19 of their 66 starts (28.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £80.45. KING ME, who cost 55,000gns as a yearling, is a half-brother to four winners, two of whom scored on their debuts, and he can make a winning start to his career.

WINDSOR 5.00

SAFARI DREAM (system – nursery weight ranking, turf)

‘Always back the top weight in nurseries (handicaps for two-year-olds)’ is common advice in horse racing but that system doesn’t work. Perhaps the top weights are over-bet because there seems to be some value in siding with the second-highest weighted runner. Since 2016, backing all those who carried the second highest weight in juvenile handicaps on turf would have found 192 winners from 1092 bets (17.6%) for a loss of £74.76 to a £1 stake. We could have turned that loss into a profit had we taken the best evening price the night before racing but the best angle is to only side with those with at least two previous runs in nursery company – this has thrown up 42 winners from 211 bets for a profit of £37.43 (+£103.25 at evening prices). SAFARI DREAM has passed the post first in both previous nursery outings and holds obvious claims.

WINDSOR 7.00

SANITISER (system – The Gurkha, 1m1f-1m2f)

Progeny of sire The Gurkha do especially well over trips of 1m1f-1m2f, landing 24 of their 132 starts (18.3%) for a huge profit of £185.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. SANITISER looked worth another try over this trip when staying on into second over 1m at Pontefract last time and could be the way to go in this Racing League contest.

