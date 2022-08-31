Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – September 1st

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.
Andrew has been among the winners this week and heads to Haydock and Windsor for three picks on Thursday, September 1st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
HAYDOCK 3.10
KING ME (system – Kingman 2yos colts on racecourse debut, 7f+, turf)
Juvenile progeny of the sire Kingman have a great record when making their racecourse debuts over 7f or further on turf, landing 19 of their 66 starts (28.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £80.45. KING ME, who cost 55,000gns as a yearling, is a half-brother to four winners, two of whom scored on their debuts, and he can make a winning start to his career.
WINDSOR 5.00
SAFARI DREAM (system – nursery weight ranking, turf)
‘Always back the top weight in nurseries (handicaps for two-year-olds)’ is common advice in horse racing but that system doesn’t work. Perhaps the top weights are over-bet because there seems to be some value in siding with the second-highest weighted runner. Since 2016, backing all those who carried the second highest weight in juvenile handicaps on turf would have found 192 winners from 1092 bets (17.6%) for a loss of £74.76 to a £1 stake. We could have turned that loss into a profit had we taken the best evening price the night before racing but the best angle is to only side with those with at least two previous runs in nursery company – this has thrown up 42 winners from 211 bets for a profit of £37.43 (+£103.25 at evening prices). SAFARI DREAM has passed the post first in both previous nursery outings and holds obvious claims.
WINDSOR 7.00
SANITISER (system – The Gurkha, 1m1f-1m2f)
Progeny of sire The Gurkha do especially well over trips of 1m1f-1m2f, landing 24 of their 132 starts (18.3%) for a huge profit of £185.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. SANITISER looked worth another try over this trip when staying on into second over 1m at Pontefract last time and could be the way to go in this Racing League contest.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
- Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
- Placepot Tips – Sunday 28th August
- Goodwood Supreme Stakes Trends & Tips
- Each-Way Betting Tip – Saturday 28th August
- Today’s Horse Racing NAP
- Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Sunday 28th August
- Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Sunday 28th August
New Customers – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with BetUK
Over at online bookie BetUK, there’s a neat new customer offer where punters can sign up and get £30 in free bets after betting £10. Here are all the details:
- New customers must sign up on mobile.
- Stake a minimum amount of £10 on any sporting event.
- The minimum odds for a qualifying bet are 1.5 (1/2).
- A maximum of 3 x £10 free bets credited when a qualifying bet on selected events is settled.
- Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 (3/10) or greater.
- Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify.
- Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet.
- Free bets expire after 7 days of the qualifying bet settling, are non-withdrawable and not returned with winnings.
- Further terms and conditions apply.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.