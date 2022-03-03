Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – March 3rd

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew shares his stats-based tips for Thursday’s racing below…

Andrew has three selections at Newcastle (all-weather), Taunton (jumps) and Southwell (all-weather) on Thursday, March 3rd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NEWCASTLE 2.15

WISE EAGLE (system – sire Free Eagle, 1m+ on the all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a 35 from 173 record when racing over 1m or further on the all-weather and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £50.36. Yesterday’s three qualifiers all ran well (2nd, 4th and 4th) and WISE EAGLE, well backed overnight, looks very interesting for this 1m4f handicap. He wasn’t beaten far when fourth in a Class 3 course and distance handicap last time and drop down to Class 4 level here.

TAUNTON 3.38

YOUNG O’LEARY (system – Scorpion chasers, first-time cheekpieces)

Progeny of the sire Scorpion have a well-deserved reputation for being quirky – just look at the antics of Might Bite before his RSA Chase win at the 2017 Cheltenham festival – and the application of first-time cheekpieces sometimes helps. His offspring are 11 from 60 when wearing this headgear over fences for a small profit of £6.25 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins = 7.29). Those running over 2m5f or further were seven from 35 for a profit of £15.83 and YOUNG O’LEARY could benefit from the headgear in this 2m7f handicap chase.

SOUTHWELL 5.00

SYLVIA BEACH (system – sire Ulysses)

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses improved with age and I’m expecting that his progeny will follow suit. Ulysses raced just once as a juvenile – finishing sixth of 15 at Newbury – and progressed to Group 3 winner in the summer of his three-year-old campaign. He took off at the age of four, scoring twice in Group 1 company, and I’m going to be following his older offspring closely this year. SYLVIA BEACH also had just the one outing as a two-year-old, finishing in mid-division at Lingfield in early December. She could never get competitive under a patient ride in a steadily-run contest and should know more today. Simply backing all of her sire’s progeny would have found 17 winners from 109 runners (15.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £28.48 to the usual £1 stake.

