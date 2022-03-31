Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – March 31st

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in great form this week and found Lingfield winners COURTSIDE (10-1) and LE FORBAN (dead-heated at 9-2) on Wednesday. He has four more picks on Thursday, March 31st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

WETHERBY 2.15

CARN A CHLAMAIN (system – Tom Lacey first-time cheekpieces)

Tom Lacey is eight from 32 with his runners in first-time cheekpieces for a profit of £25.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. In the past two years, they’ve recorded form figures of 11215P5182111P4 (7-15) for a profit of £31.25, with the latest fourth a placed effort in a big-field handicap chase at the Cheltenham festival. CARN A CHLAMAIN could improve for the addition of headgear in this maiden hurdle and is worth a small interest.

LINGFIELD 3.00

SAFETY FIRST (system – New Bay 3yos, recent run)

Three-year-old progeny of New Bay have won 37 of their 147 starts (25.2% strike-rate) when returned to the track within six weeks for a profit of £27.79 (expected winners = 26). SAFETY FIRST, an 18-1 second at Wolverhampton last time, cab go one better here.

WETHERBY 4.33

HERE WE HAVE IT (system – Laura Morgan chasers)

Simply backing all Laura Morgan-trained chasers in the past five years would have found 49 winners from 217 bets for a profit of £139.80 to the usual £1 stake. HERE WE HAVE IT added to these gains with a Leicester win in mid-February and he reportedly found the race coming too soon when disappointing at Kelso. He’s had four weeks to get over that and should do better here.

WETHERBY 5.05

BEAT THE EDGE (system – Tim Easterby handicappers in first-time tongue-tie, not all-weather)

Tim Easterby has a solid recent record with his handicappers on turf, whether they ran in a hurdle, chase or on the Flat. Since the beginning of 2017, nine of the 55 qualifiers have won for a profit of £61.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. BEAT THE EDGE started at odds of 150-1, 80-1 and 66-1 in three novice hurdles but went off at just 4-1 for his jumps handicap debut at Newcastle earlier this month. He finished well beaten that day but the first-time cheekpieces have been replaced with a tongue-tie and he’s worth another chance.

