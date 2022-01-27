Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to uncover value bets and shares his findings for Thursday below.

In-form Andrew found two more winners on Wednesday – DANNY KIRWAN and DARWELL LION – and has three selections for Thursday January 27th.

WETHERBY 2.15

REALM KEEPER (system – Venetia Williams handicappers, first run after a wind operation, fresh)

Venetia Williams has a an incredible strike-rate with handicappers on their first start after a wind operation, with those returning from an absence of 150 days or longer winning ten of their 21 starts for a huge profit of £71.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. So far in 2022 she’s two from two on this system, with both winners (10-1 and 9-4) highlighted in this column. With luck, REALM KEEPER can make it three from three.

WETHERBY 4.17

MALINAS ISLAND (system – Malinas, 2m4f+, good to soft or softer going)

Progeny of the sire Malinas have a 64 from 337 record (19% strike-rate) when racing over 2m4f+ on officially good to soft or softer going for a profit of £67.96 to a £1 level stake at SP. MALINAS ISLAND contributed with an 11-2 win at Lingfield on his penultimate start and simply didn’t handle the right-handed track when an odds-on failure at Market Rasen next time, hanging and jumping to his left. He returns to a left-handed venue today and holds solid claims.

NEWCASTLE 5.30

CARTRIDGE (system – Ed Bethell, handicap debut, recent run)

Horses form the Bethell yard do well on their handicap debuts, especially when they’ve raced within the last 28 days. Nine of the 54 qualifiers have won since 2010 for a profit of £51.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. The booking of David Probert takes the eye for CARTRIDGE, who ran well at this venue on his second start.

