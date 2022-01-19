Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting statistical angles for Thursday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew found two winners (7-2 and 4-5) from his three picks on Wednesday and has three bets at Ludlow, Wincanton and Newcastle (all-weather) on Thursday January 20th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

LUDLOW 3.00

TERRESITA (system – 3m+ handicap hurdles, LTO winner, top speed)

TERRESITA clocked a fast time when bolting up from Dynamite Kentucky at Fakenham on New Year’s Day and that form was boosted when the 16-length runner-up went one better at Exeter shortly after. She’s open to plenty more improvement and could prove hard to beat.

WINCANTON 4.20

TWIN POWER (system – Milan, first run after a wind operation)

Progeny of the sire Milan have an 18 from 88 record on their first start after a wind operation (20.5% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £121.13 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins only 10.03). TWIN POWER is the latest qualifier and might be able to land this “Newcomers” bumper.

NEWCASTLE 6.30

BA NA HILLS (system – John Quinn, gelded 3yo newcomers)

Trainer John Quinn doesn’t have many already-gelded three-year-old newcomers but two of the 16 qualifiers won (50-1 and 25-1), three finished second (25-1, 16-1 and 4-1) and three more finished third or fourth (50-1, 33-1, 16-1 and 9-4), suggesting that BA NA HILLS could be worth chancing on his debut. Progeny of his sire Fastnet Rock have a good record on Tapeta and this race doesn’t look the strongest.

