Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has some intriguing angles for Thursday’s racing and shares his thoughts below.

SOUTHWELL 1.00

LOVE YOUR WORK (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

Stall 1 was no help to LOVE YOUR WORK over course and distance last month and he did really well to finish a neck second to Daafy who was well berthed in stall 9. That run, his first since June, will bring him on and he’s likely to take some beating here if staying off the inside rail.

KELSO 1.50

MILVALE (system – Sandy Thomson winter runners)

The peak winter period of November until February is when to side with Sandy Thomson – his runners in these months have a 95 from 565 record (16.8% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £229.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. MILVALE was only third here last time but perhaps needed that run to get used to the first-time cheekpieces (retained) and can again reward each-way support on a track he likes. His full record here reads 21843 (1-5).

SOUTHWELL 3.30

BANG ON THE BELL (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

Stalls 1, 2 and 3 have a poor record in handicaps on Southwell’s round course in fields of eight or more runners, winning just nine of their 186 starts (4.8%) since the Taptea was introduced for a loss of £103.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. There was an even stronger than usual bias to wide runners when BANG ON THE BELL was fourth from stall 2 here on January 21st (first three drawn 8, 11 and 10) and that run is worthy of a serious upgrade. He’s better berthed in stall 4 of 10 and can bounce back.

WINCANTON 4.10

CHRISTMAS IN APRIL (system – Colin Tizzard, first-time blinkers, chases of 3m+)

Colin Tizzard does well when fitting one of his staying chasers with first-time blinkers, scoring with 11 of the 42 qualifiers (26.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £64.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. The return to better ground will suit CHRISTMAS IN APRIL after his modest effort at Plumpton last time and he looks overpriced (10-1 outsider of the entire field at the time of writing).

