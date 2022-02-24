Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has uncovered some interesting angles for Thursday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew was on target with two of his three picks on Wednesday – INTERNATIONALANGEL (4-1) and FIGURES (Evens) – and has five selections across four races on Thursday, February 24th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

643 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

SOUTHWELL 2.02

NAADAYA (system – Muhaarar progeny on debut)

Progeny of the sire Muhaarar do well in their racecourse debuts, especially the three-year-olds who are running on the all-weather. Backing them blind would have returned a profit of £64.00 to a £1 level stake at SP and the early market move for Owen Burrows’ NAADYAA is an encouraging sign.

SEDGEFIELD 2.20

MAIN ON MENDIP & POWERFUL POSITION (system – Christian Williams long travellers)

Trainer Christian Williams has a 28 from 99 record with his runners travelling more than 250 miles from his Welsh base. Backing them all would have returned a profit of £10.18 to a £1 level stake at SP. Not the greatest return but that would have increased to £40.32 had we taken the best price the evening before racing. His previous runners at today’s venue have recorded form figures of 151142151265 (5-12) for a profit of £7.78 at SP. He has two runners in this 3m3f handicap chase – 7-4 favourite POWERFUL POSITION and 9-1 shot MAIN ON MENDIP – and the suggestion is to side with both and do the reversed forecast.

SOUTHWELL 3.47

AIRSHOW (system – badly drawn over 5f at Southwell last time out, same C&D this time)

Since the Fibresand was ripped up and replaced with Tapeta it’s been difficult to win from a high draw on the straight 5f track at Southwell. Those drawn in stall 6 or above usually struggle but if returned to the same course and distance from a good draw next time (stall 5 or lower) they do much better, winning five of their 20 starts for a profit of £35.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. The track bias was stronger than ever when AIRSHOW was fourth from stall 7 of 9 on his latest start (first three drawn 1, 4, and 3). He was three lengths clear of the next high-drawn runner and was also badly drawn when third over 6f here on his penultimate start.

SOUTHWELL 4.22

PAPAS GIRL (system – badly drawn over 5f at Southwell last time out, same C&D this time)

PAPPAS GIRL is a qualifier on the same angle as Airshow (see 3.47 preview). She ran a stormer from stall 9 of 11 to finish second by a nose over trip and track last time when surrounded by low-drawn runners (first five drawn 5, 9, 4, 2 and 3) and is taken to go one better, despite a slight reservation about her patient running style.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related