Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – May 15th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was among the winners with INTO THE SUNSET on Saturday and has two bets at Ripon and Stratford on Sunday, May 15th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

STRATFORD 2.22

ROSE OHARA (system – Jamie Snowden, young handicap chasers)

Jamie Snowden does well with his young (aged six or younger) handicap chasers, especially in their early runs over fences. Had we backed them on their first or second start in a handicap chase we’d have won with 21 of our 82 bets since 2014 and made a profit of £38.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. ROSE OHARA, a solid second at Worcester on last month’s chase debut, can go one better.

RIPON 2.40

TI AMO SEMPRE (system – Amo Racing-owned newcomers)

Both Amo Racing-owned newcomers placed yesterday after hitting short prices in-running and TI AMO SEMPRE might enjoy more luck today. The Alice Haynes-trained filly changed hands for 85,000gns at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale last month and she not her job ahead of her racecourse debut. On turf in 2022, the Amo-owned newcomers now have form figures of 1219116614964711221132 (9-22) for a profit of £31.50.

