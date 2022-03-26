Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – March 27th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has four selections at Doncaster, Ascot and Naas on Sunday, March 27th.

DONCASTER 2.00

ASCOT ADVENTURE (system – Mayson, first run since gelded, handicaps)

Newly gelded progeny of the sire Mayson are ten from 50 in handicap company and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £29.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. In races over 7f or shorter the strike-improves to ten from 38 (+£41.38) and ASCOT ADVENTURE qualifies here. Stall 17 is a concern but the break is October shouldn’t pose a problem, as both his wins have come when fresh – his racecourse debut and on his return from a two-month layoff.

DONCASTER 2.35

BORDER EDGE (system – Charlie Appleby, gelded 3yo newcomers)

Since the beginning of 2017, Charlie Appleby is 17 from 53 with his gelded three-year-old newcomers for a profit of £24.14. On turf only, that improves to seven from 21 for a profit of £25.88. BORDER EDGE looks a likely type on paper and can land this 7f novice contest.

ASCOT 2.45

SAINT RIQUIER (system – Ian Williams handicappers in March)

The Ian Williams-trained SAINT RIQUIER has shown considerable promise over hurdles, despite failing to settle on more than one occasion He’s been gelded since finishing down the field in the Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow over Christmas and looks set to go well in this juvenile Handicap Hurdle, a race his yard won in 2017. Since the start of 2010, his trainer has a 67 from 362 record in handicaps in March (18.5%) for a profit of £76.39.

NAAS 3.15

THAT’S JUST DANDY (system, – 7f Naas handicaps, high draw)

Those drawn 12 or higher are 13 from 93 in 7f handicaps at Naas since 2015 and backing them all would have returned a profit of £86.98. There are two qualifiers here – Spanish Tenor and THAT’S JUST DANDY, with the last-named preferred.

