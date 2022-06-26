Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – June 26th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…
WINDSOR 1.45
HELVETIQUE (system – Ralph Beckett, handicappers first-time blinkers)
Since the beginning of 2016, Ralph Beckett has an 18 from 80 record with his first-time blinkered handicappers for a profit of £75.73 to a £1 level stake at SP. HELVETIQUE has proved frustrating since landing a Chepstow novice last summer, making the frame in five of her six starts, but the new headgear could make the difference here.
CARTMEL 2.20
ALQAMAR (system – Charlotte Jones, Cartmel)
Charlotte Jones has won on 22 of her 71 rides at Cartmel for a profit of £36.88 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins = 11.09). She has four mounts today and ALQAMAR can get the ball rolling in this handicap hurdle. He hasn’t shown much at Ayr and Aintree in two runs this spring, but both were probably needed, and he’s best judged on Cartmel form figures of 1112 (3-4).
