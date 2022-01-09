Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew shares his stats and systems-based picks for Sunday below.

Andrew had two more winners – BURROWS DIAMOND and ALJARYAAL – on Saturday and has two selections on Sunday January 9th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

AYR 2.00

DEMOCRATIC OATH (system – Sandy Thomson, second run for the yard)

Sandy Thomson has a 13 from 66 record at the second time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards (19.7% strike-rate) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £86.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. DEMOCRATIC OATH could only finish a modest third at Newcastle in December on his first start since leaving Keith Dalgleish but was weak in the betting after a seven-month break and can do better here.

FAIRYHOUSE 2.20

CASTLEGRACE PADDY (system – fresh)

CASTLEGRACE PADDY found good ground against him when pulled up on his comeback in early October but can usually be relied upon to go well when fresh. When returning from a break of more than eight weeks his record reads 411111412P (5-9) for a profit of £26.50. He drops down in grade today and has been off the track for 99 days.

