Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – January 2nd

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a former bookmaker and three-time Scoop6 winner. Andrew’s stats and systems have highlighted three bets for Sunday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew struck again with Exeter winners DUBROVNIK HARRY and CHAMBARD on New Year’s Day and also enjoyed a big place return with 50-1 shot MAGIC SAINT at Cheltenham. He has three picks for Sunday January 2nd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

AYR 12.45

GOODTIMES BADTIMES (system – Sandy Thomson winter runners)

The yard of Sandy Thomson keeps churning out winners in the peak winter period and, since the beginning of 2013, had we simply backed all his horses from November 1st until the end of February we would have won 88 of our 486 bets (18% strike-rate) and made a profit of £228.36 to a £1 level stake at SP. His sole runner on New Year’s Day won at 11-2 and he sends five to Ayr on Sunday. I was very sweet on the chances of GOODTIMES BADTIMES at Newcastle last time where he was backed into 11-4 favouritism for a 16-runner handicap hurdle before finding one too good. The winner, You Some Boy, has since followed at Wetherby and he can get off the mark in the first-time cheekpieces today.

NAAS 2.10

GINTO (system – Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, ran in Grade 1 or 2 company last time out)

Since this race was awarded Grade 1 status it has often paid to side with a runner who contested a Grade 1 or a Grade 2 contest on its latest outing. This system has provided five winners from 16 bets for a profit of £24.02 to a £1 level stake. All five winners raced prominently, as opposed to making the running or being given a patient ride. Those who were described as ‘tracked leader(s)’, ‘chased leader(s)’ or ‘prominent’ in their latest start had a four from nine record for a profit of £29.77. Three horses ran at Grade 1 or 2 level last time – GINTO and Angels Dawn, with the first-named the only one with the ideal running style.

AYR 2.30

ETERNALLY YOURS (system – track orientation)

ETERNALLY YOURS has a poor record on right-handed tracks, recording form figures of 443P5 (0-5). However, when racing on a left-handed track, as she does today, her figures are more encouraging – 11212732 (3-8). She was beaten by a nose at 16-1 at Aintree when last racing in this direction and is 4lb lower today, having twice disappointed at right-handed Carlisle since that run. She was trading at around 25-1 at the time of writing and could outrun her odds.

