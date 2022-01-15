Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has fired in several winners at odds of up to 10-1 this week and shares his Sunday thoughts below.

Andrew found 11-2 Lingfield scorer DONYA on Saturday and heads to Kelso and Southwell for his two recommended bets on Sunday January 16th.

KELSO 1.05

INTO OVERDRIVE (system – Mark Walford, Hurdles to fences switch)

Mark Walford has a fine record with chasers who ran over hurdles last time out, scoring with 13 of the 47 qualifiers (27.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £21.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. INTO OVERDRIVE, a 40-1 winner over hurdles at Carlisle last spring, bumped into a couple of progressive types when a 14-1 third of ten at Wetherby last time and can make a winning start over fences.

SOUTHWELL 2.30

BRONZE RIVER (system – Newcastle to Southwell switch, ridden patiently last time)

Like on Newcastle’s Tapeta, patient tactics have held sway so far on the new surface at Southwell. Simply backing any horse given a patient ride at Newcastle last time, who was now switching to Southwell’s Tapeta surface, would have found seven winners from 57 bets for a profit of £22.00. Those ridden by jockeys who could claim an allowance of at least 3lb had a six from 15 record for a profit of £30.00. BRONZE RIVER drops to Class 6 level for the first time since his Redcar win in October and will hopefully encounter a strong early pace.

