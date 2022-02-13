Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to uncover profitable punting angles and shares his findings for Sunday below.

Andrew found 17-2 Wolverhampton scorer VOLTAIC from his three picks on Saturday, and has two more for Sunday February 13th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

EXETER 2.30

DOCTOR KEN (system – Olly Murphy, first-time tongue-tie)

Olly Murphy has a solid record with his runners in a first-time tongue-tie, especially the hurdlers. They’ve won 21 of their 75 starts in this headgear (28% strike-rate) for a profit of £23.23 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners was only 12.12). I’m glad that DOCTOR KEN is running here instead of Warwick where he was entered yesterday, as his record on right-handed track’s such as Exeter reads 211 (2-3), as compared to form figures of 435 (0-3) at left-handed venues. He looks the likeliest pace angle on a track that favours frontrunners and can make all.

SOUTHWELL 4.50

MITSY MOP (system – sire Coulsty on Tapeta)

MITSY MOP hasn’t shown much in three runs at Wolverhampton but progeny of her sire Coulsty remain profitable to follow blindly on Tapeta and she might do better now handicapping. Her sire’s representatives have won five of their 12 starts in Tapeta handicaps for a huge profit of £109.08 to a £1 level stake at SP.

