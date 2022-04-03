Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – April 3rd

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew continued a good week with the well-backed BERMEO on Saturday and has three selections for Sunday, April 3rd.

HEREFORD 2.45

I SPY A DIVA (system – damsire Midnight Legend, spring)

I SPY A DIVA is a quirky so-and-so but Kim Bailey’s five-year-old is talented and she was a winner at Worcester last year on her only previous run in the spring. Progeny of Midnight Legend tend to do best at this time of year, as do those with Midnight Legend as a damsire, winning 29 of their 163 starts (17.8%) over jumps from March to May for a profit of £20.77. Over hurdles only, the score is 17 from 80 for a profit of £30.50

CORK 3.47

CRISPY CAT (system – sire Ardad, 2yo newcomers)

Juvenile progeny of Ardad tend to be precocious and often run well on their racecourse debuts, landing nine of their 57 starts for a huge profit of £160.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. CRISPY CAT can keep the ball rolling with victory in this 5f maiden.

CORK 4.22

ERNEST RUTHERFORD (system – sire Ardad, fresh)

As well as performing with credit on their racecourse debuts (see Cork 3.47), progeny of Ardad also go well after a break between races. Those returning from a layoff of at least eight weeks have a five from 28 record for a profit of £9.50. ERNEST RUTHERFORD, a stablemate of Cripsy Cat, could be worth chancing to small stakes on his reappearance, especially if the forecast showers materialise.

