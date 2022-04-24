Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – April 24th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the meetings at Bath (Flat) and Wetherby (Flat) for three horse racing selections on Sunday April 24th.

BATH 1.00

WE’RE REUNITED (system – Michael Blake, first run for the yard)

Michael Blake has a solid record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with seven of the 56 qualifiers in the past ten years for a profit of £20.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Plenty of the beaten horses made the frame and an each-way approach could pay dividends where WE’RE REUNITED is concerned.

BATH 4.55

LETTER OF THE LAW (system – first-time headgear, ridden by William Buick last time out)

William Buick has a reputation for giving excellent feedback to trainers after the race is over. Horses that run for Buick without headgear, who rock up in first-time headgear on their next outing (whether he rides them again or not) often make good bets. Since 2010, 54 of the 300 qualifiers have won (18% strike-rate) for a profit of £86.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. LETTER OF THE LAW could never get involved from off the pace at Kempton last time but fared best of the closers in fourth and the first-time cheekpieces could sharpen him up.

WETHERBY 5.45

NATIONAL CHARTER (system – William Haggas, fillies in Class 6 handicaps on turf)

William Haggas doesn’t tend to have many runners in Class 6 handicaps on turf but the fillies do particularly well in this grade, winning 14 of their 47 starts since 2008 for a profit of £36.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. NATIONAL CHARTER has shown some ability on the all-weather and can enhance her paddock value with victory in this 1m6f contest on her turf debut.

