Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, May 18th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Yarmouth (Flat), Southwell (jumps) and Cork (Flat) on Tuesday, May 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
YARMOUTH 4.17
Middle-to-high draws have enjoyed the best of things on the straight course (5f-1m) so far at Yarmouth this year, with those drawn in stalls 1 and 2 failing to register a single success from 20 runners. It’s also been an advantage to race up with the pace, with horses described as ‘held up’ failing to score from 36 runners. TASKHEER (stall 1 of 7) has proved expensive to follow since leaving France, tasting defeat in all four starts for Ed Bethell (11-2, 11-4f, 9-2 and 5-4f). She only went down by a head at Ayr last time but has the worst of the draw, is usually ridden patiently and wears a hood for the first time. Sell at 20 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Oppose TASKHEER in Yarmouth 4.17
SOUTHWELL 7.20
CHOCCA MOCHA represents trainer Donald McCain who has scored with just three of his 85 hurdlers and chasers here since 2013 (3.5% strike-rate, -£54.50). The expected number of winners was ten and it could pay to oppose the five-year-old in this mares’ maiden hurdle. Fixed odds punters might want to side with MISS CHANTELLE, who finished in front of Chocca Mocha at Market Rasen last time despite jumping out to her left on the right-handed track. Today’s venue should suit.
Recommendation: Oppose CHOCCA MOCHA in Southwell 7.20
CORK 8.10
Gowran Park typically favours early pace and horses who win under prominent rides at that venue were often flattered. Since the beginning of 2016, those who won under a front-running or prominent ride at Gowran Park last time out, over trips of 1m2f or shorter, won only 37 of their 296 starts when bidding to follow up (12.5% strike-rate, -£95.02 to a £1 level stake at SP). The expected number of winners was 46. It’s likely that both ALHAAJEB and LEABALAND were flattered by their recent Gowran Park wins and can be opposed at single-figure odds.
Recommendation: Oppose ALHAAJEB and LEABALAND in Cork 8.10
