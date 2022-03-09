Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, March 9th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed CORRIGEEN ROCK on Tuesday and also found Wolverhampton winner CIVIL LAW. He has two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, March 9th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

KEMPTON 5:30

MANY A STAR has joined Paul & Oliver Cole since finishing down the field at Doncaster for Brian Meehan last August and can make a winning start for his new connections in this 6f apprentice handicap. The Cole yard has a solid strike-rate with stable switchers, with nine wins from the 47 qualifiers this century for a profit of £20.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. First time up after a layoff may be the time to catch him and previous breaks of 242 and 187 days have yielded a win and narrow third. He’s been dropped 3lb to a mark of 80 and, since gelded, his record in Class 4 company is 113 (2-3), with the defeat by a neck. He can be bought in the Spreadex 50–25–10 market or backed at 7-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back MANY A STAR in Kempton 5:30

CATTERICK SP FAVOURITES

Siding with SP FAVOURITES could be the way to go on today’s card at Catterick. In the past 12 months 38 of the 68 favourites (including joint or co-favourites) have obliged (56%) in national hunt races at this venue for a profit of £23.85 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 27.26). Following market leaders in March seems to be very lucrative and in the last ten years only 13 of the 88 qualifiers failed to finish in the first three. Spreadex set the market at 91-95 and that’s worth a small buy.

Recommendation: Buy SP FAVOURITES at Catterick

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex Free Bets – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets & 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

All SportsLens readers can get a great Spreadex new customer offer if to try a spot of spread betting for themselves. Sign up and place a £10 qualifying fixed odds bet and receive a bundle of £30 in free bets. To claim all of that, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet are credited 24 hours later.

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related