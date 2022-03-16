Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, March 16th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has four recommended bets/trades at the Cheltenham festival and Huntingdon on Wednesday, March 16th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

CHELTENHAM 1.30

Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead team up again in this year’s Ballymore and will try to emulate the success of 2021 winner Bob Olinger with JOURNEY WITH ME. He made his debut under rules in the ‘Doc’s Bumper’ at Gowran Park, as did his illustrious stablemate, and scored in similarly taking fashion with a comfortable 13-length success. He started the current season with an impressive maiden hurdle win, leaving subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Minella Crooner (antepost favourite for the Albert Bartlett before suffering a setback) and Champion Bumper runner-up Kilcruit in his wake. He again landed his last race without too much fuss, going clear late off what was an unsuitably slow gallop. Short-priced favourite Sir Gerhard has shown formidable form in his two hurdle runs to date but his stamina is unproven and Journey With Me has a better chance than his odds suggest. At the time of writing he could be bought at 15 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or backed at 11-2 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back JOURNEY WITH ME in Cheltenham 1.30

CHELTENHAM 2.50

The Coral Cup is the usual minefield but those near the head of the weights have fared well in this 2m5f handicap hurdle and a sell of DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER at 23.5 with Spreadex could be the angle. Since 2004, simply backing the top six in the weights would have found ten winners from 123 runners for a profit of £57.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Seven of the beaten horses finished runner-up (28-1, 12-1, 12-1, 12-1, 11-1, 9-1 and 6-1), five finished third (20-1, 20-1, 16-1, 17-2 and 5-1) and three more were fourth (33-1, 33-1, 8-1). My pick MCFABULOUS (number 4 on the racecard) falls into this category – he’s tasted defeat in both runs this season but usually peaks from his third start onwards and again looked a non-stayer over 3m last time. He drops in trip and class today, Paul Nicholls has a solid record in this race, and the first-time cheekpieces could help. ASHDALE BOB, number 2 on the racecard, also makes my shortlist after his narrow second to Thedevilscoachman in Grade 2 company at Naas where he raced on the slowest part of the track. Best left-handed, his record this way round over hurdles, below Grade 1 level, reads 3112 (2-4). SAINT FELICIEN, number 5 on the racecard, shapes as though the step up from 2m will suit and is another with solid claims.

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER in Cheltenham 2.50

HUNTINGDON 3.10

POKER MASTER needs to go right-handed and, after three runs on left-handed tracks, he broke his duck over course and distance at 25-1 last month. He carried a penalty to victory at Ludlow last time can complete his hat-trick this afternoon. He’s only had three runs in handicap hurdles on right-handed tracks, a non-staying fifth of 14 over the extended 2m4f here and the pair of 2m wins mentioned above. Buy at 26 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market of back at 15-8 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back POKER MASTER in Huntingdon 3.10

CHELTENHAM 4.10

Tiger Roll bids for his fourth win from the last five renewals of the Cross Country Chase at the festival and if he turns up anywhere near his best, he’ll be difficult to beat. However, at a bigger price DIESEL D’ALLIER could be a spot of value. A cross country specialist, he’s raced mainly in France but trainer Emmanuel Clayeux did make the trip over to Cheltenham on two occasions with a win at the November meeting in 2019 and a fourth to Easysland in this race (2020). He joined Richard Bandey in November and has run twice over course and distance, finishing a close-up third to Back On The Lash in November and then just getting up to beat Potters Corner the following month. He has the form and experience to at least hit the frame. Buy at 9 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market or back each way at 12-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back DIESEL D’ALLIER in Cheltenham 4.10

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related