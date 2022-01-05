Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

The action hots up today and Andrew has three bets/trades line up at Ffos Las and Wolverhampton on Wednesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday January 5th

WOLVERHAMPTON 1.25

DARK SIDE PRINCE keeps winning despite being taken on for the lead and was hugely impressive when completing his hat-trick over course and distance last time. Not only did he face strong pace pressure, but he was hemmed in against the inside rail where the surface was slowest. Winless from six starts on turf, Jessica Macey’s five-year-old has all-weather figures in handicap company of 2317211111 (6-10), improving to 1111 (4-4) on Tapeta or Polytrack. He could prove hard to pass. Back in the Spreadex fixed odds market.

Can Dark Side Prince make all again? Watch the action unfold by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

FFOS LAS JOCKEYS

Sean Bowen rides Ffos Las especially well, scoring on 55 of his 278 mounts (19.8% strike-rate). We would have made a small loss by backing them all, though had we only sided with the hurdlers and chasers who’d run within the past eight weeks we’d have found 46 winners from 183 bets (25.1%) for a profit of £30.99. He has four mounts today – two of whom won well over course and distance last time, DOWNTOWN GETAWAY (2.20) and FAIRLAWN FLYER (3.25) – and he looks worth a buy in the Spreadex FFOS LAS JOCKEYS market.

FFOS LAS 2.20

With the David Pipe yard relatively quiet and the ground softer than preferred, it might be worth taking on NEW AGE DAWNING in this 2m5f novices’ limited handicap chase. Progeny of Stowaway often struggle on desperate ground and he’s been beaten in all three starts on soft or heavy going if we include his point-to-point run. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis