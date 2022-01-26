Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew showed a good profit with both of his bets/trades on Tuesday thanks to the wins of Nuble and Patsy Fagan – and he has two more for the horse racing action on Wednesday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday January 26th

CATTERICK 3.40

GETAWAY JEWEL was an eyecatcher at Sedgefield in late August, finishing a 13-length seventh in a fast time. That race produced several good subsequent performances and he went close at the same venue after a break next time. He ran as though the experience were needed when a modest fourth over 2m here on his chase debut just after Christmas and should know more today. The step up to 2m3f will suit and the Micky Hammond stable is in fine form. At the time of writing he was 9-1 with Spreadex in their fixed odds market.

CATTERICK JOCKEYS

`As mentioned above, the Micky Hammond yard has been in excellent form of late, with five winners from 25 runners in the past fortnight (wins at 66-1, 9-1, 7-1, 16-5 and 11-4). ALAIN CAWLEY, who takes the ride on GETAWAY JEWEL, also has good opportunities today with ENFIN PHIL for Hammond and SAWPIT SIENNA for Samuel Drinkwater. The last-named was unlucky to bump into Amelia’s Dance at Taunton last time, who is now rated 13lb higher after following up at the same venue earlier this week.

