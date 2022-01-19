Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to the jumps fixtures at Newbury and Plumpton for his three recommended bets/trades on Wednesday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday January 19th

PLUMPTON 2.35

Ten-year-olds win more than their fair share of veterans’ handicap chases and the four who competed in this race last year – the first time this 3m1.5f contest has been run – filled the first four places, including a 150-1 second. Three of the seven runners qualify this year – CHEQUE EN BLANC, INNISFREE LAD and UALLRIGHTHARRY. All three have something to recommend them and the best way to side with them might be to simply sell the TOP AND DROP in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market (his spread is set at 19-22). The Venetia Williams-trained 11-year-old won narrowly at Wetherby last time but again displayed a tendency to go out to his right and Plumpton’s sharp left-handed track is far from certain to suit.

NEWBURY 3.30

MISS HERITAGE Rarely shows much form prior to the New Year but usually takes off in the second half of the peak jumps season. When racing from January to April, in Class 2 or lower company, her record reads 121313212 (4-9). She finished second in this mares’ handicap hurdle last year when she may have been unlucky to bump into the well handicapped Maskada. The winner ran off just 120 that day and is now rated 135. Buy at 17 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

PLUMPTON 4.10

I’m keen on the chances of TARA ITI, who raced in the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail when third at Leicester last time. Gary Moore’s four-year-old was beaten by 12 lengths but finished seven lengths clear of subsequent scorer Good Impression, who also raced predominately towards the inside where the ground was clearly deeper. We have the option of backing him at 9-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buying in the 50-30-20-10 market (his spread is currently set at 14-17).

