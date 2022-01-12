Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Leicester’s all-chase card and Lingfield’s afternoon all-weather fixture for his two suggested bets/trades on Wednesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday January 12th

LEICESTER 1.50

BARNAVIDDAUN ran a good race at Newbury last time prior to unseating his rider and, having jumped markedly out to his right that day, the return to a right-handed track will suit. He’s yet to race in this direction for current trainer David Bridgwater but his latest run this way round – in a valuable auction hurdle at Punchestown last October – saw him finish second of 16 at 18-1 and pick up more than 12,000 euros in prize money. He’d be getting 6lb from odds-on favourite DUSART were this a handicap rather than a novices’ chase but Nicky Henderson’s runner has been off the track for 278 days and several of his horses have underperformed so far this year. Constitution Hill remains the sole winner from 26 runners (expected winners = 4.93) and they had beaten horses at 13-8, 13-8 and 4-5 yesterday. He can be backed at 9-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

LINGFIELD – RACECARD No.1s

ROCKFIRE (3.05) took a step forward in the first-time blinkers at Wolverhampton last time, finishing second by two and a half lengths. The three-year-old would have been closer to the winner but for ducking down the inside to challenge on the ‘dead’ rail and will appreciate today’s slightly longer trip. The concern is that Robert Havlin will take the inside route again – not the place to be here at Lingfield either – but he still looks the one to beat. Rockfire is number 1 on the racecard and plenty of my other Lingfield fancies fall into this category. NOBLE PEACE (3.35) thrives here at this time of year and will be difficult to keep out of the first three, INSOMNIA (12.35) looks sure to have the race run to suit his closing style, as should EL HOMBRE in the 1.05. Roger Charlton’s newcomer APHELIOS (1.35) is unlikely to contribute to the points today but the ultra-progressive STRONG POWER is going to take some beating in the 2.05. Buy at 68-72 with Spreadex.

