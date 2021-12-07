Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads heads to Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Kempton for his bets/trades Wednesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday December 8th:

LINGFIELD 2.30

Jeremy Scott is struggling for winners, saddling just two from 71 runners since the start of May (expected winners = 7.15). NATIVE ROBIN, forecast by the Racing Post to start as the 4-1 second favourite, might not live up to market expectations in this veterans’ handicap chase. He’s also an 11-year-old and horses of his age have a modest strike-rate in these contests compared to their ten-year-old rivals. He won at Fontwell last time but that was in Class 4 company and he hasn’t won at today’s Class 3 level since 2016.

WOLVERHAMPTON 3.40

INTERVENTION was a big eyecatcher in an apprentice sprint handicap at Navan on October 6th when there was a strong track bias, favouring low draws. He performed miracles to grab third from stall 17 (winners and runner-up drawn 2 and 1) and he had another double-figure draw to contend with when the bias was again in play over the same course and distance a fortnight later. Stalls 1, 3, 4 and 5 filled four of the first five places that day and he wasn’t disgraced in tenth of 21. He’s been bought by shrewd owners and sent to Mick Appleby, who has a great record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers (over £300 profit to a £1 level stake at SP.) The switch to Tapeta should hold no fears on breeding and it’s fascinating to see him upped markedly in trip to an extended mile on his stable debut. His sole run over a similar trip saw him finish a 16-1 second of 18 at the Curragh last summer.

KEMPTON 7.00

On paper at least, there looks to be plenty of early pace in this 7f Class 2 handicap courtesy of BELLOSA (‘made virtually all’, ‘made all’ and ‘chased leaders’ on her last three starts), MEHMENTO (‘tracked leader’, ‘led’ and ‘led’) and MARSHAL DAN (‘made all’, ‘close up, led 5f out’ and ‘led’). We have multiple ways of opposing his trio. Selling all in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market is one angle, backing habitual hold-up horses DIOCLES OF ROME and CORAZON ESPINADO is another.

Will the pace collapse as Andrew is predicting? Watch the action unfold using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.