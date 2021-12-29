Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

The action hots up on Wednesday with the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury and Andrew has four bets/trades. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday December 29th

LIMERICK 12.20

Ten-year-olds have won every previous running of this veterans handicap chase and there are only three to choose from in today’s 12-runner line-up. DUBAI DEVILS is the pick – he’ll love the desperate ground, came to hand this time last year and looks solid each-way material at the 15-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds market. The other ten-year-olds – SESKIN FLYER and MOSSTOWN MILLER are harder to fancy, though the former might rate a cheap buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market and he could sneak a place despite stamina reservations.

DONCASTER 1.38

THYME WHITE often fails to settle in small fields and was again too keen for his own good when runner-up at Wincanton last month on his seasonal reappearance and first run following a wind operation. He unseated after trying to run out at the first fence at Ascot next time but might do better with Bryony Frost taking over in the saddle for the first time and switched to a left-handed track. He’s in another small field here but there are two out-and-out frontrunners – Ballycallan Flame and Nero Rock – and he should get the race run to suit. He can be bought at 28 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or backed at 13-8 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back THYME WHITE in Doncaster 1.38

NEWBURY 3.05

Today’s feature race, the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle, features a short-priced favourite in the shape of STAGE STAR, impressive in two previous runs over hurdles. However, those wins came in Class 3 and 4 contests and he looks skinny enough at 5-4 (the Spreadex fixed odds price at the time of writing) in this class. LOSSIEMOUTH is an interesting alternative. He bolted up by 14 lengths in Grade 2 company at Sandown last time to take his record in blinkers or cheekpieces to 111 (3-3). He’ll love the soft ground and looks to have been underrated in the betting. His spread is set at 19-22 in the 50-25-10 market and he’s 11-4 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back LOSSIEMOUTH in Newbury 3.05

SOUTHWELL RACECARD No.1s

The draw has proved crucial in early races on the new Tapeta surface at Southwell, especially on the round course (races over 6f or further). In fields of eight of more runners, stalls 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 have a combined record of just six wins from 130 runners over 6f+ for a huge loss of £106.50 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners based in their prices was 11.04). Buying the ‘Southwell double draw’ market is one angle, though with middle draws winning more than their fair share we might struggle to cover the spread. The better trade might be to buy RACECARD NO.1s – LE REVEUR (stall 8 of 14) has a good draw in the 5.30, WHEAL KITTY (stall 9) has solid claims in the 6.00, MELODIC CHARM (stall 10) heads the betting in the 7.00, as does PATONTHEBACK (stall 9) in the finale at 7.30.

Recommendation: Buy RACECARD No.1s at Southwell

