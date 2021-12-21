Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

There’s a good card at Ludlow on Wednesday – the last day of racing before Boxing Day – and Andrew has two bets/trades. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday December 22nd

LUDLOW 1.45

FIDELIO VALLIS struggles to get his head in front in the winter months and tends to peak in the spring, recording form figures of 111111 (6-6) from late February until the end of May. Outside of this period his record reads 7F24224 (0-7) and he can be opposed again today. I’ll be selling him in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

. Recommendation: Oppose FIDELIO VALLIS in Ludlow 1.45

LUDLOW 2.15

Ludlow’s fences take some jumping since the old inviting ones were replaced a few years ago and THE NEWEST ONE could be vulnerable on his return to this venue. He fell here in March and made mistakes when second at Warwick on last month’s comeback and again when scoring at Doncaster last time. He was always on the front end at pace-favouring Doncaster and may have been flattered. There’s also a chance that he simply doesn’t like racing right-handed, he’s 0-3 here and his full record this way round stands at 5336F (0-5).

