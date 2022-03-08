Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, March 8th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
SANDOWN 1.50
Having jumped out to his left when third of five at Kempton on Boxing, and again prior to falling at Musselburgh last time, it’s surprising to see Lucinda Russell’s CORRIGEEN ROCK asked to race on another right-handed track. He could be vulnerable again. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.
Recommendation: Oppose CORRIGEEN ROCK
WOLVERHAMPTON 7.30
CIVIL LAW could never quite reel-in all-the-way winner Society Red in a 9.4f Class 2 handicap here last time, doing too much too soon to make up lost ground after a slow start and having nothing left at the business end. Jack Mitchell, on board for his latest win, takes over from Joe Fanning and the five-year-old is likely to be hard to beat now dropping back down to Class 3 level. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.
Recommendation: Back CIVIL LAW in Wolverhampton 7.30
