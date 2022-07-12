Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, July 12th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew is expecting the high temperatures to have a significant impact on the bias at Chelmsford tonight where he has two bets on Tuesday (July 12th).
CHELMSFORD 5.50
The temperature is forecast to hit 31 degrees at Chelmsford tonight and, with the wax that binds the Polytrack surface together likely to melt, the track is going to be dry and powdery, resulting in lots of kickback. This is likely to give front-runners a big edge. KATIE’S KITTEN isn’t best drawn in the opening 1m apprentice handicap but has early speed to burn and should be able to get across and lead from stall 12 (once adjusted for the non-runner in stall 5). She’s well handicapped off a mark of 54 (her latest win came off 68) and though best on turf, she’s drifted to a backable price. If the track favours her running style as much as I expect, then she’s worth chancing.
Recommendation: Back KATIE’S KITTEN in Chelmsford 5.50
CHELMSFORD 6.50
Rod Millman’s BILLY MILL, the likely pace angle, has the best of the draw in stall 1 and could prove hard to pass in this 7f handicap. He was always on the front end when scoring comfortably over 1m at Kempton on his penultimate start and probably used up too much petrol to get across from a wide draw when a one-length second over the same trip and track next time. The drop back to 7f and change of venue shouldn’t inconvenience – he was second over course and distance last October on his final start for Richard Hannon – and looks over-priced. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back BILLY MILL in Chelmsford 6.50
Irish Oaks Betting News | Emily Upjohn Remains Hot Favourite
