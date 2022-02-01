Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew’s buy of JONJO O’NEILL jnr returned a 20.5pt profit on Monday (market made up at the maximum of 50) and he has three recommended bets/trades on Tuesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday February 1st

NEWCASTLE 1.30

BOB’S BAR finished weakly over the extended 2m3f trip at Catterick on New Year’s Day and can bounce back now that he drops in trip after a wind operation. He proved his effectiveness over a stiff two miles on good ground when scoring under these conditions at Hexham on his comeback in October and the Donald McCain yard remains in great form. Buy in the Spread 50-25-10 market or back at 5-2 in the fixed odds betting.

FFOS LAS 2.20

The Venetia Williams-trained DESQUE DE L’ISLE was described as having ‘jumped left throughout’ when only fifth of the seven runners at right-handed Wincanton last time and will appreciate today’s track. His record left-handed when not wearing headgear reads 1131 (3-4), with the defeat excusable as he was badly hampered by a loose horse. Buy at 27 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back at 13-8 in the fixed odds betting.

NEWCASTLE 2.30

DEDANSER fared best of the prominent racers when runner-up at Wetherby on Boxing Day. That 2m3.5f novices’ handicap hurdle was run to suit the closers, with the winner (‘towards rear’), third (‘raced in last’) and fourth (‘in rear’) all coming from well off the pace. Dedanser, a 10-1 shot, finished almost 15 lengths in front of the next prominent racer to finish – 100-30 favourite Well Educated who was fifth. Cheekpieces could eke out some improvement and the Donald McCain yard remains in fine form. He’s 6-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or can be bought in the 50-25-10 spread market.

